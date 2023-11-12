Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Barnwell Industries from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th.

Get Barnwell Industries alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Barnwell Industries

Barnwell Industries Stock Performance

NYSE BRN opened at $2.43 on Wednesday. Barnwell Industries has a 1 year low of $1.89 and a 1 year high of $3.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.60. The company has a market cap of $24.28 million, a PE ratio of -27.00 and a beta of 0.36.

Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. Barnwell Industries had a negative net margin of 3.76% and a negative return on equity of 5.28%. The business had revenue of $5.68 million for the quarter.

Insider Activity at Barnwell Industries

In other news, major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood purchased 20,676 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.75 per share, with a total value of $56,859.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,231,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,135,945.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood purchased 20,676 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.75 per share, with a total value of $56,859.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,231,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,135,945.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood purchased 38,297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.57 per share, with a total value of $98,423.29. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,205,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,668,672.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 236,608 shares of company stock valued at $619,277. 16.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barnwell Industries

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in Barnwell Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Barnwell Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Stilwell Value LLC bought a new stake in Barnwell Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Barnwell Industries by 7.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 57,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 4,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Barnwell Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 9.38% of the company’s stock.

Barnwell Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. The company acquires and develops crude oil and natural gas assets in the province of Alberta; and invests in land interests in Hawaii.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Barnwell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnwell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.