IWG plc (LON:IWG) Insider Purchases £35,000 in Stock

IWG plc (LON:IWG – Get Free Report) insider Francois Pauly purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 140 ($1.73) per share, for a total transaction of £35,000 ($43,204.54).

Francois Pauly also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 10th, Francois Pauly bought 25,000 shares of IWG stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 140 ($1.73) per share, for a total transaction of £35,000 ($43,204.54).

IWG Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of IWG opened at GBX 144 ($1.78) on Friday. IWG plc has a twelve month low of GBX 122.50 ($1.51) and a twelve month high of GBX 199.45 ($2.46). The company has a market cap of £1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,028.57, a P/E/G ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,719.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 146.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 151.32.

IWG Company Profile

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workspace solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers coworking and collaboration spaces; flexible and scalable spaces; work and community spaces; private, professional, and memberships workspaces; virtual offices, meeting rooms, and lounges; and reception services and conference products.

