Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Stock Performance

Shares of CVR opened at $17.00 on Wednesday. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a 52-week low of $16.65 and a 52-week high of $32.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.91. The company has a market cap of $16.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 0.09.

Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Chicago Rivet & Machine had a negative net margin of 13.21% and a negative return on equity of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $7.95 million during the quarter.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chicago Rivet & Machine

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. Chicago Rivet & Machine’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -9.26%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 206,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.88% of the company’s stock.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Company Profile

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. The company operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment manufactures and sells automatic rivet setting machines and assembly equipment, as well as parts and tools for related machines.

