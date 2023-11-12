StockNews.com Begins Coverage on American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AMS opened at $2.22 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.85. American Shared Hospital Services has a 12-month low of $2.16 and a 12-month high of $3.75. The firm has a market cap of $13.85 million, a PE ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.
American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.57 million for the quarter. American Shared Hospital Services had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 4.74%.
American Shared Hospital Services provides radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.
