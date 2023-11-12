StockNews.com Begins Coverage on American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

American Shared Hospital Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AMS opened at $2.22 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.85. American Shared Hospital Services has a 12-month low of $2.16 and a 12-month high of $3.75. The firm has a market cap of $13.85 million, a PE ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.57 million for the quarter. American Shared Hospital Services had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 4.74%.

Institutional Trading of American Shared Hospital Services

American Shared Hospital Services Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 140.0% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 19,381 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 65.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 74,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 29,595 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 4.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 166,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 7,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Shared Hospital Services in the fourth quarter worth $470,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

American Shared Hospital Services provides radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

