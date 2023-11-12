PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM – Free Report) (TSE:POM) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
PolyMet Mining Price Performance
Shares of PLM stock opened at $2.10 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.03. PolyMet Mining has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $3.22. The company has a market capitalization of $408.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 0.52.
PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM – Get Free Report) (TSE:POM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter.
PolyMet Mining Company Profile
PolyMet Mining Corp., through its subsidiary, Poly Met Mining, Inc, engages in the exploration and development of natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project, a polymetallic project that hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, platinum, palladium, gold, and silver mineralization covering an area of approximately 5,980 acres located in northeastern Minnesota, the United States.
