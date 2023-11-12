PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM – Free Report) (TSE:POM) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

PolyMet Mining Price Performance

Shares of PLM stock opened at $2.10 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.03. PolyMet Mining has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $3.22. The company has a market capitalization of $408.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 0.52.

PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM – Get Free Report) (TSE:POM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of PolyMet Mining

PolyMet Mining Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in PolyMet Mining by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 131,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 4,636 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in PolyMet Mining by 7.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 4,854 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in PolyMet Mining by 2.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 358,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after buying an additional 8,676 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in PolyMet Mining by 152.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 31,031 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in PolyMet Mining by 87.6% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 18,340 shares during the period. 3.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PolyMet Mining Corp., through its subsidiary, Poly Met Mining, Inc, engages in the exploration and development of natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project, a polymetallic project that hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, platinum, palladium, gold, and silver mineralization covering an area of approximately 5,980 acres located in northeastern Minnesota, the United States.

Featured Stories

