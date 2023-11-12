Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Retractable Technologies Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:RVP opened at $1.01 on Wednesday. Retractable Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $2.49. The stock has a market cap of $30.24 million, a PE ratio of -14.43 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.17 and a 200-day moving average of $1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 6.95, a current ratio of 9.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.97 million during the quarter. Retractable Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.35% and a negative return on equity of 1.72%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Retractable Technologies

Retractable Technologies Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its stake in shares of Retractable Technologies by 27.8% in the third quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 126,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 27,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Retractable Technologies by 21.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 195,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 33,947 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Retractable Technologies during the first quarter worth $54,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in shares of Retractable Technologies by 314.2% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 58,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 44,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Retractable Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 10.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare profession in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. The company offers VanishPoint insulin syringes; tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; small diameter tube adapters; blood collection tube holders; allergy trays; IV safety catheters; Patient Safe syringes and Luer Caps; VanishPoint blood collection sets; EasyPoint needles; and VanishPoint autodisable syringes.

