Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Retractable Technologies Trading Up 2.0 %
Shares of NYSE:RVP opened at $1.01 on Wednesday. Retractable Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $2.49. The stock has a market cap of $30.24 million, a PE ratio of -14.43 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.17 and a 200-day moving average of $1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 6.95, a current ratio of 9.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.97 million during the quarter. Retractable Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.35% and a negative return on equity of 1.72%.
Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare profession in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. The company offers VanishPoint insulin syringes; tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; small diameter tube adapters; blood collection tube holders; allergy trays; IV safety catheters; Patient Safe syringes and Luer Caps; VanishPoint blood collection sets; EasyPoint needles; and VanishPoint autodisable syringes.
