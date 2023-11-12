StockNews.com Begins Coverage on International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Free Report) (TSE:ITH) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the mining company’s stock.

International Tower Hill Mines Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN THM opened at $0.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $72.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.09 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.42 and its 200 day moving average is $0.50. International Tower Hill Mines has a twelve month low of $0.31 and a twelve month high of $0.75.

Get International Tower Hill Mines alerts:

Institutional Trading of International Tower Hill Mines

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in International Tower Hill Mines by 314.9% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 61,808 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 46,910 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 161,859 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 32,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 202,713 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 27,713 shares during the last quarter. 53.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About International Tower Hill Mines

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds or has rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for International Tower Hill Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Tower Hill Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.