World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

World Fuel Services has a one year low of $19.29 and a one year high of $30.65.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of INT. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in World Fuel Services by 449.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 261,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,872,000 after acquiring an additional 214,166 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 49.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 65,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 21,769 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 50.5% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 57,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 19,371 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in World Fuel Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,264,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in World Fuel Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $788,000.

World Kinect Corp. engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Land, and Marine. The Aviation segment offers fuel supply and comprehensive service solutions globally.

