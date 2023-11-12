Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ARTW opened at $2.02 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.12 million, a PE ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.47. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $1.82 and a 12 month high of $3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Art’s-Way Manufacturing had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 3.03%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Art’s-Way Manufacturing

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing by 11.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Art's-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science buildings, and steel cutting tools in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings, and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment offers various specialized farm machinery, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment, such as forage boxes, bale processors, running gears, and dump boxes; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; dirt work equipment; and after-market service parts.

