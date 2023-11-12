Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $102.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wedbush upped their price objective on Walker & Dunlop from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $89.50.

Walker & Dunlop Stock Up 2.4 %

NYSE WD opened at $71.48 on Wednesday. Walker & Dunlop has a 52 week low of $61.06 and a 52 week high of $101.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.41.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $268.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.13 million. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 11.03%. Walker & Dunlop’s revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Walker & Dunlop will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

Walker & Dunlop Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is currently 59.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, President Howard W. Smith III sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.61, for a total transaction of $1,432,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 197,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,107,170. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Walker & Dunlop news, President Howard W. Smith III sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.61, for a total transaction of $1,432,200.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 197,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,107,170. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Stephen P. Theobald sold 16,949 shares of Walker & Dunlop stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.70, for a total value of $1,452,529.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 57,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,949,517.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 56,949 shares of company stock worth $4,507,329. Corporate insiders own 5.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walker & Dunlop

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WD. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 107,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,959,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 90,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,745,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 4.0% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 28,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 9.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 395,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,376,000 after acquiring an additional 35,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 16.6% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 296,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,976,000 after acquiring an additional 42,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

About Walker & Dunlop

(Get Free Report)

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, and small-balance loans.



