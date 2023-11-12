StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Marin Software Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MRIN opened at $0.28 on Wednesday. Marin Software has a 52 week low of $0.27 and a 52 week high of $1.84. The company has a market cap of $4.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.56.

Institutional Trading of Marin Software

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Marin Software by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,147,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 237,689 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Marin Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Marin Software by 115.2% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 37,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 19,899 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Marin Software by 565.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 223,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 190,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Marin Software by 14.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 6,542 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.12% of the company’s stock.

About Marin Software

Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as managed services. The company markets and sells its solutions to advertisers directly, and through advertising agencies that use its platform on behalf of their customers.

