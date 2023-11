Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Xinyuan Real Estate Trading Up 3.3 %

NYSE:XIN opened at $2.84 on Wednesday. Xinyuan Real Estate has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $7.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xinyuan Real Estate

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Xinyuan Real Estate stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 478,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned 0.90% of Xinyuan Real Estate as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Xinyuan Real Estate

Xinyuan Real Estate Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in residential real estate development and construction in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Malaysia, and the United Kingdom. The company develops residential projects, such as multi-layer apartment buildings, sub-high-rise apartment buildings, high-rise apartment buildings; auxiliary services and amenities, such as retail outlets, leisure and health facilities, kindergartens, and schools, as well as office, mixed-use, and commercial properties.

