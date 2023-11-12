Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Natuzzi Stock Performance

Shares of NTZ opened at $6.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.63 million, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.57. Natuzzi has a 1 year low of $4.40 and a 1 year high of $8.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natuzzi

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Natuzzi stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ – Free Report) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,577 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.14% of Natuzzi worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

About Natuzzi

Natuzzi S.p.A. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores in the United States, Canada, other Americas, West and South Europe, Italy, the Middle East, Africa, India, the Asia-Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally.

