Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Purchased by FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61 shares during the quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its holdings in Zoetis by 2.3% during the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Zoetis by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in Zoetis by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New World Advisors LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 2.9% during the second quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 89.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Zoetis

In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.97, for a total transaction of $2,339,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,230,034.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.97, for a total value of $178,111.31. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,907,998.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.97, for a total value of $2,339,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,230,034.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,674 shares of company stock valued at $4,627,465. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ZTS. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com cut Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 8th. Argus increased their price objective on Zoetis from $190.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.25.

Zoetis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $169.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.41, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.76 and a 1-year high of $194.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $173.37 and a 200-day moving average of $175.73.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.10. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.24% and a return on equity of 52.22%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 30.49%.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

