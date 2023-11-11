Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $1.10 Million Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 439.3% in the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Zoetis by 430.8% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Zoetis by 76.9% in the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 89.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ZTS. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $201.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Zoetis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.25.

In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.97, for a total transaction of $2,339,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,230,034.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.58, for a total transaction of $165,752.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,511 shares in the company, valued at $4,401,685.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.97, for a total value of $2,339,610.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,230,034.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,674 shares of company stock valued at $4,627,465 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE ZTS opened at $169.32 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.76 and a 12 month high of $194.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $173.37 and a 200-day moving average of $175.73. The company has a market cap of $77.74 billion, a PE ratio of 34.41, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.83.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.24% and a return on equity of 52.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

