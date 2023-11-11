Rational Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 725.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the quarter. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GILD. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on GILD. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.61.

Gilead Sciences Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $75.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.32. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.87 and a fifty-two week high of $89.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.85 and a 200 day moving average of $77.59.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.38. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.30% and a net margin of 21.45%. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,003 shares in the company, valued at $8,320,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,003 shares in the company, valued at $8,320,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,501 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $115,561.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at $5,399,308.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Gilead Sciences

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.