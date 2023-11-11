9258 Wealth Management LLC Sells 143 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

9258 Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GSB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth about $85,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 1,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,204,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $268,140,000 after purchasing an additional 46,082 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ADP shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho cut their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Automatic Data Processing

In other news, VP Don Mcguire sold 2,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.91, for a total value of $568,605.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,937,075.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Don Mcguire sold 2,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.91, for a total value of $568,605.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,937,075.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.42, for a total transaction of $14,740,722.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,859 shares in the company, valued at $11,233,590.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 165,420 shares of company stock valued at $41,491,937. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of ADP stock opened at $228.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $238.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.16. The stock has a market cap of $93.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.83. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $201.46 and a 12 month high of $274.92.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 59.45%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

