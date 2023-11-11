Rational Advisors LLC Makes New $238,000 Investment in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 345 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BLK. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its position in BlackRock by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 52 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 158.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 62 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total value of $10,031,481.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 435,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,802,577.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Up 2.1 %

BLK stock opened at $665.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $651.45 and its 200-day moving average is $674.59. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $596.18 and a twelve month high of $785.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.34 by $2.57. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a $5.00 dividend. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on BLK shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $750.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $736.00 to $708.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on BlackRock from $836.00 to $897.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on BlackRock from $781.00 to $754.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on BlackRock from $820.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $764.75.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

