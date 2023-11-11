Comparing Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) & Golden Heaven Group (NASDAQ:GDHG)

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) and Golden Heaven Group (NASDAQ:GDHG – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

61.2% of Walt Disney shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Walt Disney shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Walt Disney and Golden Heaven Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Walt Disney 1 4 20 0 2.76 Golden Heaven Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Walt Disney presently has a consensus price target of $113.30, suggesting a potential upside of 28.38%. Given Walt Disney’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Walt Disney is more favorable than Golden Heaven Group.

This table compares Walt Disney and Golden Heaven Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Walt Disney 2.65% 7.36% 3.66% Golden Heaven Group N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Walt Disney and Golden Heaven Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Walt Disney $88.90 billion 1.82 $3.15 billion $1.28 68.95 Golden Heaven Group $41.09 million 29.91 N/A N/A N/A

Walt Disney has higher revenue and earnings than Golden Heaven Group.

Summary

Walt Disney beats Golden Heaven Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners. It also offers direct-to-consumer streaming services through Disney+, Disney+ Hotstar, ESPN+, Hulu, and Star+; sale/licensing of film and television content to third-party television and subscription video-on-demand services; theatrical, home entertainment, and music distribution services; staging and licensing of live entertainment events; and post-production services by Industrial Light & Magic and Skywalker Sound. In addition, the company operates theme parks and resorts, such as Walt Disney World Resort in Florida; Disneyland Resort in California; Disneyland Paris; Hong Kong Disneyland Resort; and Shanghai Disney Resort; Disney Cruise Line, Disney Vacation Club, National Geographic Expeditions, and Adventures by Disney, as well as Aulani, a Disney resort and spa in Hawaii. Further, it licenses its intellectual property to a third party for the operations of the Tokyo Disney Resort; provides consumer products, including licensing of trade names, characters, visual, literary, and other IP for use on merchandise, published materials, and games; operates a direct-to-home satellite distribution platform; sells branded merchandise through retail, online, and wholesale businesses; and develops and publishes books, comic books, and magazines. The Walt Disney Company was founded in 1923 and is based in Burbank, California.

About Golden Heaven Group

Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd., an offshore holding company, engages in the development, construction, management, and operation of urban amusement parks, water parks, amusement projects, and amusement facilities in China. It operates six amusement parks, water parks, and complementary recreational facilities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Nanping, the People's Republic of China.

