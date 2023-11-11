Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,841 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $3,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Southern during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Southern during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Southern by 122.0% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. 62.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southern alerts:

Insider Activity at Southern

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total transaction of $339,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,226,693.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total value of $339,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,226,693.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total value of $99,904.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,878,289.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,490 shares of company stock worth $1,110,555. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Southern Trading Up 0.1 %

Southern Dividend Announcement

Southern stock opened at $68.08 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.58. The company has a market cap of $74.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $58.85 and a 52-week high of $75.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SO shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Scotiabank lowered Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Southern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Southern from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on SO

Southern Profile

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.