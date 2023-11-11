iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Holdings Increased by Archer Investment Corp

Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,661,000. Studio Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $150.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.58. The company has a market cap of $48.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $143.34 and a fifty-two week high of $164.18.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

