BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Trims Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 12.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 7,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 20,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 20,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,466,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR opened at $156.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $158.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $147.94 and a one year high of $178.51.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.