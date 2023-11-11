Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Sells 3,269 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC reduced its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,269 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $2,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 13,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 19,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,499,629,000.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

IHI stock opened at $45.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.85. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a twelve month low of $43.96 and a twelve month high of $57.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.40.

About iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

