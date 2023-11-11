Synovus Financial Corp Lowers Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Synovus Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,609 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $4,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 106,932.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 532,163,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,670,846,000 after buying an additional 531,666,682 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,040,194,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 72.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,650,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,692,080,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748,969 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 360.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,144,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $288,077,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 101,479.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,111,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $674,482,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107,895 shares during the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.60, for a total value of $1,826,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,912,193.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADI opened at $172.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.99 and a twelve month high of $200.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $171.82 and a 200 day moving average of $180.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.16.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 29.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Analog Devices from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.04.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

