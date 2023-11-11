Wrapmanager Inc. Invests $202,000 in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Wrapmanager Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 292 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Machina Capital S.A.S. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 1,128 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the first quarter worth $308,000. Old North State Trust LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 5,876.2% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 10,040 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 9,872 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.5% in the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 3.8% in the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 2,496 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock Price Performance

BLK opened at $665.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 3.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $651.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $674.59. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $596.18 and a 52-week high of $785.65.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.34 by $2.57. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.55 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 56.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $921.00 to $868.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $750.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $781.00 to $754.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $836.00 to $897.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $814.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $764.75.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total value of $10,031,481.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,802,577.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

