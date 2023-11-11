Synovus Financial Corp Has $4.88 Million Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 302.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 63,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 47,587 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $4,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GILD. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 7.3% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 38,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,934,000 after buying an additional 2,606 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 10,167 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 5,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,139 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. 82.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $75.92 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.59. The company has a market cap of $94.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $72.87 and a one year high of $89.74.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.38. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.30% and a net margin of 21.45%. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. HSBC initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,501 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $115,561.99. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,399,308.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $115,561.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,399,308.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,320,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Gilead Sciences



Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

See Also

