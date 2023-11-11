Copperwynd Financial LLC Has $209,000 Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Copperwynd Financial LLC lessened its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 453 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 6,470 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 7,380 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 74,747 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 677 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 32,583 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,001,000 after acquiring an additional 3,362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on LMT. UBS Group began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $470.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $532.00 to $510.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $484.07.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of LMT opened at $444.87 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $393.77 and a 12-month high of $508.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $431.52 and its 200 day moving average is $446.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $110.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.60.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.67 by $0.10. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 75.46% and a net margin of 10.29%. The company had revenue of $16.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.87 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $3.15 dividend. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.84%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

