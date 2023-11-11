Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Stock Position Raised by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,017 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 354 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PXD opened at $233.56 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $237.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.94. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $177.26 and a one year high of $262.42. The company has a market capitalization of $54.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $3.20 per share. This represents a $12.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.88%.

PXD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $224.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $227.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $258.55.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

