American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Sold by Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT cut its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in American Electric Power by 2.0% in the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in American Electric Power by 4.4% in the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in American Electric Power by 0.4% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its stake in American Electric Power by 66.7% in the first quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in American Electric Power by 2.5% in the first quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 74.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AEP shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Cfra cut their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.37.

American Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $77.70 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.38 and a 12 month high of $100.32. The stock has a market cap of $40.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 11.72%. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 76.15%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Recommended Stories

