Vise Technologies Inc. Cuts Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Vise Technologies Inc. reduced its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TSCO. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in Tractor Supply by 57.5% in the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 458.3% during the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 141.7% during the second quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 7,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total transaction of $1,665,333.41. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,353,844.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on Tractor Supply from $247.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on Tractor Supply from $224.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Tractor Supply from $218.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Tractor Supply from $207.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.42.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $198.54 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $185.00 and a 12 month high of $251.17. The stock has a market cap of $21.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $204.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 24th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 40.23%.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

