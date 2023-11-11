Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $3.30 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $3,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 40.4% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 24.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 180,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,159,000 after purchasing an additional 35,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Up 2.6 %

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $445.69 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $310.00 and a 12 month high of $462.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $423.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $423.41. The company has a market cap of $53.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

