Claro Advisors LLC Has $361,000 Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Claro Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,416 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 11,072 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in PayPal by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,932 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 26,063 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,856,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Green Square Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,469 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on PYPL. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $126.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.43.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $54.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $59.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.25 and a 12 month high of $92.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.32.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

