Claro Advisors LLC Acquires 120 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Claro Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,868 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 3.8% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,012 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Amgen by 48.0% during the second quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,363 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the second quarter worth approximately $230,000. FCA Corp TX grew its position in Amgen by 10.4% during the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 17,321 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,187,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the first quarter worth approximately $449,000. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Amgen from $300.00 to $291.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial raised Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Amgen in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink raised Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $267.00 to $318.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Amgen in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $278.15.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of AMGN opened at $267.31 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $211.71 and a 52-week high of $291.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $268.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.29. The firm has a market cap of $143.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.58.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.31. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.37% and a net margin of 28.20%. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 18.65 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 60.55%.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In related news, major shareholder Amgen Inc purchased 1,764,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,985.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 35,368,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,267,101. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

