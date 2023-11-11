Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Sells 15,926 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. decreased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 67.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,515 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 15,926 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Intel by 98,521.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 178,121,843 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,956,394,000 after acquiring an additional 177,941,231 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 100,953.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,133,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,351,468,000 after purchasing an additional 51,083,262 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,092,939,000. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $626,573,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 4,407.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $814,727,000 after purchasing an additional 16,074,485 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 6,775 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Intel from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Intel from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Intel from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Intel from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.09.

Intel Trading Up 2.8 %

INTC opened at $38.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $163.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.15, a PEG ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.73 and a 12 month high of $40.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.92.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.57 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is -125.00%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

