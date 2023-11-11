Advisor OS LLC Has $397,000 Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Advisor OS LLC grew its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 54.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,880 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 109,667.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,058,456,000 after buying an additional 16,041,103 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 734.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,359,740 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $926,140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,837,422 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Boeing by 8.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,950,526 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $7,636,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,272 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 1,071.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,592,100 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $550,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370,800 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Boeing by 175,431.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,141,481 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $452,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140,261 shares during the period. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $196.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $118.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.84 and a beta of 1.48. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $168.52 and a 12 month high of $243.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $194.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.01 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($6.18) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on BA. Northcoast Research raised shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $285.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Boeing from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Boeing in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $204.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Boeing

Boeing Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.