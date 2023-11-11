Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys 5,293 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,518 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,293 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $4,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. LifePro Asset Management boosted its stake in Boeing by 5.8% in the second quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 3,244 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 15.5% in the second quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,525 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 1.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 871,650 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $184,058,000 after acquiring an additional 16,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 16.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 19,502 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,716 shares during the last quarter. 61.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $204.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.25.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of BA opened at $196.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $194.86 and a 200-day moving average of $208.35. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $168.52 and a one year high of $243.10. The company has a market cap of $118.97 billion, a PE ratio of -41.84 and a beta of 1.48.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($6.18) earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

