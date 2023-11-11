Prospera Financial Services Inc Purchases 428 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,614 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PXD. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 59.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 52.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,249 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 22.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 108,614 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $27,157,000 after acquiring an additional 20,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 35.9% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,430 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $233.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $222.94. The company has a market cap of $54.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.38. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $177.26 and a 12-month high of $262.42.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $3.20 per share. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. This represents a $12.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 23.88%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target (down from $276.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $294.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Sunday, November 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $258.55.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

