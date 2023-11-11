Rational Advisors LLC Has $39,000 Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Rational Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 94.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,965 shares during the quarter. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Allstate by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,850,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,442,082,000 after buying an additional 745,096 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Allstate by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,113,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,450,377,000 after buying an additional 359,986 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Allstate by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,039,351 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $669,221,000 after buying an additional 499,056 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Allstate by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,815,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $643,015,000 after purchasing an additional 63,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Allstate by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,151,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $570,808,000 after purchasing an additional 464,244 shares in the last quarter. 77.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allstate Stock Performance

NYSE:ALL opened at $130.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $117.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.21. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $100.57 and a 1 year high of $142.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.42. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $14.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.56) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on ALL shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Allstate from $113.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Allstate in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Allstate from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Allstate from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Allstate from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.50.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

