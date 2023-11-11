Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Purchases 268 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 15.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 6.4% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 1,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,204,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $268,140,000 after purchasing an additional 46,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 105.9% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 9,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 4,867 shares in the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $267.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays cut their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.42.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 0.9 %

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $228.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $238.94 and a 200-day moving average of $232.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $201.46 and a twelve month high of $274.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.83.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Maria Black sold 17,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.03, for a total transaction of $4,418,649.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,051,533.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Maria Black sold 17,326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.03, for a total transaction of $4,418,649.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,782 shares in the company, valued at $18,051,533.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Don Mcguire sold 2,380 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.91, for a total value of $568,605.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,937,075.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 165,420 shares of company stock worth $41,491,937. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

