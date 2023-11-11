iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 15.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 665 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 112.7% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 857.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 45,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,919,000 after buying an additional 40,935 shares during the period. Lwmg LLC raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lwmg LLC now owns 117,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,645,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 29,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $103.64 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.17. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $101.74 and a 1-year high of $111.26.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

