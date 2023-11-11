Aveo Capital Partners LLC Lowers Stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 13.9% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 18,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Forbes Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Forbes Financial Planning Inc. now owns 34,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,196,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 18.3% in the second quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $114.19 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $109.87 and a 52 week high of $132.50. The stock has a market cap of $20.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $115.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.08.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

