Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 2,933 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,482 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 2,933 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $4,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of META. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 101,072.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 777,798,687 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $223,212,667,000 after buying an additional 777,029,902 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,223,148,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,072,543,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,796,633,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,731,491,000. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $385.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, China Renaissance upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $346.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $328.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $844.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $308.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $288.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.32 and a 12 month high of $330.54.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.60, for a total transaction of $8,699,595.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 7,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $2,338,066.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 83,536 shares in the company, valued at $25,577,887.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.60, for a total transaction of $8,699,595.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 124,789 shares of company stock valued at $38,881,854. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

