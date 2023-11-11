DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Bought by Claro Advisors LLC

Claro Advisors LLC grew its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DD. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 107.0% during the second quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 166.1% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DD shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 50,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.42, for a total transaction of $3,920,006.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,455,762.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE DD opened at $68.74 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.80 and a twelve month high of $78.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.36.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 37.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 14.89%.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

