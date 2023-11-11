Aveo Capital Partners LLC Sells 3,195 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,195 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 49.5% during the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Novartis by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 14,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 6,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novartis in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. HSBC started coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novartis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

NYSE:NVS opened at $93.57 on Friday. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $79.98 and a 12 month high of $105.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $198.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.56.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.05 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 28.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

