Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Grows Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 78,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,573 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $3,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 288.0% during the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WFC shares. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.75 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Atlantic Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.22 per share, with a total value of $144,270.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at $174,937.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE WFC opened at $40.89 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $148.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.17. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $35.25 and a 12 month high of $48.84.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.15. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.24%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

