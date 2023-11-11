Claro Advisors LLC Invests $235,000 in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 32.1% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 178,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,122,000 after purchasing an additional 43,375 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 7.6% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 2,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth approximately $584,000. Fagan Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 14.0% during the second quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 6,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wunderlich Capital Managemnt raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 0.4% during the second quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 38,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

SCHW opened at $54.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $96.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.94. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $45.00 and a 1 year high of $86.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.05.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 30.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Charles A. Ruffel acquired 833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.55 per share, for a total transaction of $50,438.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,022.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Charles A. Ruffel purchased 833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.55 per share, for a total transaction of $50,438.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,022.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total value of $476,880.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at $477,714.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,824 shares of company stock valued at $1,214,937 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Stories

