Glassman Wealth Services Trims Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Glassman Wealth Services lessened its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 38.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 947 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 587 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Enbridge were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in Enbridge by 8.2% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 8,561 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Corp ON increased its position in Enbridge by 13.4% during the first quarter. Brookfield Corp ON now owns 1,835,962 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $70,042,000 after acquiring an additional 216,728 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in Enbridge by 48.2% during the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 11,056 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 3,598 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its position in Enbridge by 3.6% during the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 111,667 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Enbridge by 7.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 523,919 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $19,459,000 after purchasing an additional 34,762 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ENB opened at $33.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $70.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.61. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.03 and a twelve month high of $42.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 236.94%.

ENB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays cut their price target on Enbridge from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Enbridge in a report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Enbridge from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enbridge in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial initiated coverage on Enbridge in a report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.33.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

