Claro Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,876 Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Claro Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,876 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV increased its position in shares of Target by 465.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 277 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 12,050.0% in the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total value of $3,921,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 399,669 shares in the company, valued at $52,236,738.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Performance

NYSE TGT opened at $108.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.77. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $102.93 and a 1 year high of $181.70.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $24.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.18 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 60.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TGT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $193.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Target from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Target from $165.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $165.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Target has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.81.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

