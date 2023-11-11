BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Has $1.86 Million Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,511 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,558 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Corteva by 93,588.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 322,957,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,505,438,000 after buying an additional 322,612,318 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Corteva by 110,628.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,904,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,652,000 after acquiring an additional 7,897,795 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Corteva in the fourth quarter worth $328,936,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in Corteva by 52.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,950,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,278,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Corteva news, CFO David J. Anderson bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.97 per share, with a total value of $105,940.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,459,364.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on CTVA shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on Corteva from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Corteva from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Corteva in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Corteva from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Corteva from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.63.

NYSE:CTVA opened at $43.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.35 and a 1 year high of $68.10.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 5.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 49.23%.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

