BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Buys 605 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,045 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $3,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HUBS. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in HubSpot during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in HubSpot in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in HubSpot by 630.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 73 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co raised its stake in HubSpot by 60.5% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 61 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP raised its stake in HubSpot by 333.3% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Insider Activity at HubSpot

In related news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.71, for a total transaction of $10,114,200.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,411,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,563,889.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 179 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $89,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,519,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 20,000 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.71, for a total value of $10,114,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,411,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,563,889.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,201 shares of company stock valued at $23,477,027 in the last 90 days. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HubSpot Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of HUBS stock opened at $428.92 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $471.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $494.16. HubSpot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $257.50 and a fifty-two week high of $581.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.38. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 8.67%. The company had revenue of $557.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.70 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HUBS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on HubSpot in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $695.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on HubSpot from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $515.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on HubSpot from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $581.85.

View Our Latest Analysis on HUBS

HubSpot Company Profile

(Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.